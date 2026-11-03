The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Judea and Samaria District Police Central Unit uncovered a terrorist cell in Jenin which is suspected of manufacturing rockets and explosives intended to be used against the State of Israel and Israeli security forces.

The Judea and Samaria District Central Unit's Terror Department and Shin Bet investigated the case in recent months. During the investigation, forces seized weapons, including an M-16 assault rifle and a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

Interrogations of the suspects found that the cell members manufactured a rocket and explosives, and even tested the weapons they had developed, including three test launches.

It was further learned that the central suspect in the case was in contact with a source outside of Israel, who transferred information to the cell via a messaging app about the materials needed to manufacture explosives.

During the operation, the forces also seized written documents containing information and instructions on manufacturing explosives, rockets, and bombs.

The six suspects, Jenin residents in their 30s, were arrested for their alleged connection to the case. A prosecutor's declaration of intent was filed against them over the weekend, and indictments are expected to be filed in the coming days.