Forces from the Samaria Regional Brigade completed three simultaneous battalion-level operations at different locations across the sector over the past 24 hours.

During the operations, troops searched dozens of buildings, questioned more than 50 suspects, and arrested four individuals suspected of identifying with Hamas and possessing weapons.

The operations involved reservists from Battalion 9239 and soldiers from Battalions 90 and 931, with each battalion operating in a different area. Funds intended for terrorist activities were also discovered during the operations.

Captain A., deputy company commander in Reserve Battalion 9239, summarized the operation in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

"We carried out a battalion-level operation in the village of Talfit, involving dozens of soldiers. During the operation, we searched suspicious buildings, [and] located two handguns that could have been used to harm Israeli civilians and confiscated them, along with tens of thousands of shekels intended to finance terrorism."

Captain A. emphasized that military operations in the area would continue, adding, "We will continue to act decisively against terrorism, thwart threats, and strengthen the security of Israel's citizens. We will continue with full force."