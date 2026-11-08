Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Sunday that Israel's mission against Iran has not yet been completed and that Tehran is working to renew its efforts to acquire nuclear weapons.

Speaking at the state memorial ceremony for the fallen soldiers of Operation Kadesh at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Katz said, "The mission against Iran is not complete. Iran is attempting to renew its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, alongside other serious activities that place the State of Israel in real danger. We cannot tolerate these threats."

Later in his remarks, the Defense Minister called for national unity in the face of the security challenges confronting Israel.

"As we prepare for the major missions that still lie ahead, we must be united. This is a time for unity, responsibility, and mutual solidarity," he said.

Katz emphasized that confronting future challenges would require both military strength and national resilience.

"To accomplish these major missions, we will need the full strength of the IDF and the full resilience of our people," he concluded.

Katz's call for unity comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video Saturday night warning of the possibility that an alternative government could be formed as early as next week. Netanyahu called on the parties of the national camp and the Zionist parties to unite in a national unity government.

"With such a government, Israel simply will not survive," Netanyahu said, referring to the possibility of establishing a government dependent on parties that he claims support terrorism.

"Therefore, there is only one choice. Not national suicide, but national unity."

Netanyahu claimed that some political figures intend to quickly swear in a new government that would depend on the support of Arab parties, warning of the potential security consequences.

"A government that depends on Hamas supporters will not fight Hamas," he said.

Netanyahu argued that such a government would also struggle to confront the Iranian threat and provide backing to IDF soldiers fighting in Gaza and Lebanon.

He went on to warn of potential harm to internal security and the Jewish character of the state, claiming that a government dependent on Islamist elements could lead to increased violence in Israeli cities.

Instead, Netanyahu called for the establishment of a unity government encompassing all parties of the national camp and the Zionist parties, which he said would be capable of confronting the Iranian threat and strengthening Israel's security.

"I call on everyone to demonstrate responsibility at this late hour," Netanyahu said in closing.

"This is the imperative of the hour. This is essential to our very survival."