CENTCOM forces disable a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces on Saturday disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman after the ship’s civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran multiple times.

A US military aircraft fired precision munitions at the stern of St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda, disabling the ship after CENTCOM forces directed the crew to abandon targeted spaces. The cargo vessel tried to depart regional waters after visiting an Iranian port.

"CENTCOM continues to strictly enforce America’s naval blockade against Iran," a statement stressed. "Enforcement actions since July have resulted in US forces redirecting 147 commercial vessels that complied and disabled five merchant ships that refused to comply."

Additionally, CENTCOM has previously destroyed another 10 Iranian commercial oil tankers that were part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ multibillion-dollar shadow network.

All mariners transiting near Iranian coastal areas or surrounding waters are advised to heed blockade warnings from US forces.