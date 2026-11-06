Iran has submitted a proposal concerning its nuclear program to the United States through Qatari mediators, but is refusing to enter negotiations until Washington fulfills seven conditions set by Tehran, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday.

The official, who spoke anonymously, said the United States was reviewing the proposal but provided no further information about its contents.

The development comes as international mediators intensify diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran following this week's US midterm elections. President Donald Trump has declined to rule out additional military operations, while Iran has threatened a broader response if fighting resumes.

Earlier Thursday, Iran's top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, reiterated Tehran's conditions during a visit to Russia, linking any resumption of negotiations to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"On the issue of diplomacy, we have announced seven conditions to the Americans. As long as they ‌do ⁠not execute our seven conditions, we will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor have negotiations".

Iran's demands include the removal of American sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian funds and compensation for damage caused by the war. Washington, meanwhile, has insisted that Iran's nuclear program must be addressed from the outset of any negotiations.

The disclosure of the proposal followed a report in The New York Times indicating that Tehran was considering nuclear-related proposals presented by international mediators, potentially creating an opportunity to restart discussions with the United States.

Despite the diplomatic activity, Trump issued another warning to Iran on Thursday, emphasizing that American forces remained ready to resume military strikes if necessary.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, the President expressed a preference for avoiding further destruction but suggested that a decision on additional military action could be imminent.

"I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I’ll have to. You will know soon enough."

"If we have to do the rest of the Iran thing, we’re very much locked and loaded," Trump stressed.