The United States and Iran may be moving closer to a diplomatic breakthrough aimed at ending their war, with Tehran reportedly prepared to consider discussions on previously excluded aspects of its nuclear program.

Bloomberg reported Friday, citing a diplomat familiar with the negotiations, that Iranian officials were reviewing proposals concerning the country's nuclear activities submitted by Qatar, which has been serving as the principal mediator. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity.

The developments coincided with a telephone conversation Friday between US President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, focused on diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions.

According to a statement issued by Doha, the leaders discussed Qatar's efforts to secure “a comprehensive agreement that ends the crisis and achieves security and stability in the region."

Sheikh Tamim "emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and embracing diplomacy."

Despite the apparent diplomatic progress, the possibility of renewed American military action against Iran has not been ruled out.

On Thursday, Trump warned that US forces were prepared to carry out additional strikes, even as he expressed a preference for resolving the confrontation without further destruction.

"I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I’ll have to. You will know soon enough."

"If we have to do the rest of the Iran thing, we’re very much locked and loaded," Trump stressed.

The Bloomberg report followed a Thursday report by The New York Times indicating that Iran was examining nuclear proposals presented by international mediators, potentially paving the way for renewed talks with Washington.

Later Thursday, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had transmitted its own nuclear proposal to the United States through Qatari intermediaries. However, the official said Iran would not enter negotiations unless Washington first satisfied seven conditions.

Among Tehran's demands are the removal of US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets and compensation for damage sustained during the war.

Washington has maintained that any negotiations must address Iran's nuclear program from the outset.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)