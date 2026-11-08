The anti-Netanyahu bloc plans to move to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana once Yashar! chairman Gadi Eisenkot has been tasked with forming a government on Sunday evening.

The bloc, together with the Arab parties, have already submitted more than 61 signatures supporting the election of a new speaker.

The 26th Knesset will be sworn in on Tuesday, and the Arrangements Committee, headed by a representative of Yashar!, is expected to be established that day or the following day. Temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense and Finance Committees are expected to follow.

During the period allotted to Eisenkot to form a government, the bloc also seeks to establish special committees to advance legislation establishing a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre and repealing laws passed by the previous Knesset as part of the judicial reform.

The planned moves would come while coalition negotiations are still underway, before Eisenkot has secured an agreement to form a government. Recommendations to the president do not necessarily translate into support for a coalition, and thus Eisenkot's efforts could still fail. Although the newly elected Knesset has parliamentary authority, using that majority to advance sweeping legislative reversals at this stage raises questions about political restraint.

For parties that criticized Netanyahu’s government for advancing divisive judicial changes without broad consensus, the approach also presents a test of consistency.

While replacing the speaker is part of organizing the new Knesset, repealing laws would have consequences beyond that process. Proceeding before coalition talks conclude could allow a temporary alignment of parties to make substantial policy changes despite their inability to agree on a government.