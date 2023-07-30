The Likud responded on Sunday to opposition leader Yair Lapid's speech, during which he demanded a two-and-a-half-year judicial reform legislation freeze.

"Yair Lapid is willing to speak with (PA Chairman) Mahmoud Abbas without prerequisites, but with the Likud, he does establish prerequisites for a meeting. We invite Lapid to enter negotiations today so we can all reach a broad consensus," the Likud stated.

Earlier Sunday, the former Prime Minister and current opposition leader announced in the Knesset that there would not be negotiations between the opposition and the coalition until a year-and-a-half judicial reform legislation freeze is anchored in the legislation.

"The only possible solution, and the only thing that would allow the return to dialogue, is a legislation freeze. The government and the opposition together have to pass an 18-month freeze, during which discussions would be held at the President's residence," he stated.

"My job, and the job of the entire opposition, is not to organize visits for Netanyahu at the White House and not to calm down the rating agencies to whom Netanyahu lied. If the government wishes to reach a wide consensus, it has to prove it. As long as there's no legislation freeze, there's no reason and no sense to talk about other laws or agreements since it is totally clear that the government will run away at the last moment."

Lapid shared that over the past weeks, he made every effort to reach a broad consensus with the government. "Many people, both in the protest movement and in my party, didn't like it. I respect their opinion, but it was my duty to try. I believe that we must make every effort to prevent the destruction of the military, to prevent the crash of the economy, and to prevent the rift in the nation. Correct, the responsibility is, first of all, the government's, but if we have an extreme and messianic government that can't be trusted, at least we in the opposition have to make every effort to keep the state of Israel from falling apart," Lapid stated.

According to him, "On Monday, both the President and I thought there was an agreement ready to be signed. But then Yariv Levin and Ben-Gvir banged on the table and threatened to dissolve the government. The Prime Minister got scared and gave in to them, and the Reasonableness Law passed in its most extreme version possible. From the moment the law passed, the government is talking about returning to the negotiations. This is what the term 'adding insult to injury' refers to. How can we return to talking to you? This moment, you proved we can't believe you."

Lapid explained that during those 18 months, it would be possible to pass new laws concerning judicial oversight and separation of powers, but only through a two-thirds majority, "that is, through consensus between the coalition and the opposition and between all parts of the nation. Such a freeze was part of the agreement that we were about to sign, so the government shouldn't have a problem signing it. It is also in the clear interest of the Likud MKs, who understand it is impossible to continue."

In conclusion, he called on Netanyahu. "Show that you're in charge of your coalition and that you can take steps for the good of the country. From the moment this law passes, we will meet again for dialog out of a true will to fix what needs fixing."