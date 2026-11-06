Amcha Yisrael party chairman Ofer Winter has taken responsibility for his party's failure to cross the electoral threshold and called on Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman to work toward forming a government with Likud and Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a social media post on Friday, following the publication of the final election results, Winter acknowledged his mistakes, rejected accusations that his voters were responsible for the right-wing bloc's defeat, and made clear that he intends to continue his political career.

"We failed to cross the electoral threshold. We made mistakes, I made mistakes, and I am not running away from responsibility," Winter wrote. "As a commander in the IDF, I learned that leadership is tested first and foremost in moments of failure. You investigate, learn, make corrections, and move forward. I am responsible for the result, and I am also responsible for what comes next."

While accepting responsibility, Winter pushed back against criticism directed at his supporters. He argued that many of them had not found a political home among the existing parties and that his candidacy was intended to broaden the right-wing camp.

"Anyone who blames Amcha Yisrael voters for bringing down the right is, unfortunately, refusing to understand reality," he wrote. "I believe that had we entered the Knesset, the chances of forming a strong, broad, and stable right-wing government would have been greater."

Winter directed his appeal specifically at Bennett and Liberman.

"I call on Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman to end their boycotts of Likud and Benjamin Netanyahu and work to establish a broad and stable Zionist government."

Winter stressed that his appeal did not mean abandoning his criticism of Netanyahu.

"I also have criticism of Netanyahu, and I have never hidden it. But the State of Israel is more important than any individual or disagreement," he wrote.

"It is unacceptable that the right has a clear majority in the Knesset, yet political boycotts and personal grievances are preventing the formation of a government capable of confronting the enormous challenges ahead of us," he argued.

According to Winter, Amcha Yisrael was founded in the aftermath of October 7 out of a desire to offer a political approach combining decisive action and security, responsibility toward those who serve, and national unity.

He described his party as an attempt to address the personal rivalries that, in his view, have come to dominate Israeli politics, and to refocus the national debate on security, the future of Israel's children, and shared responsibility.

Reflecting on his military service, Winter wrote that when carrying out a shared mission, the political or religious affiliation of the soldier fighting alongside you is irrelevant.

"I believe we can be warriors against our enemies while being people of peace among our own people. That we can disagree without hatred, prevail without humiliating others, and lead without dividing."

Winter noted that nearly 100,000 Israelis had placed their trust in his party and that more than 100 local campaign offices had been established within a short period.

Addressing his supporters, he wrote: "Your votes were not wasted. They obligate us to keep going."

He went on to emphasize his determination to learn from the mistakes made during the campaign and continue building a political home for those who share his vision.

"Our journey did not end on election night. It has only just begun," Winter wrote.

"Because ultimately, we did not come to defeat one another. We came to win together for the people of Israel."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)