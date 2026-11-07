Following Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s announcement at the conclusion of the round of consultations on Thursday that he would hold further conversations over the weekend, Herzog on Saturday evening informed Yashar! party leader Gadi Eisenkot of his intention to task him with forming a government.

President Herzog invited Eisenkot to the President’s Residence, where he will be tasked with forming the government on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

In the Saturday night announcement Herzog's office noted that during the round of consultations, factions totaling 67 members of Knesset recommended to President Herzog that Yashar Leader Gadi Eisenkot be tasked with forming the government. Factions totaling 46 members of Knesset recommended Prime Minister and Likud Leader Benjamin Netanyahu MK, and one faction of seven members of Knesset chose not to recommend anyone.

"Over the past several days, the President has held in-depth talks with various figures across the political system, including meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and with Yashar! leader Gadi Eisenkot, to whom he conveyed his intention," the statement added.

Once the President has tasked a member of Knesset with forming a government, that member of Knesset will have 28 days under Basic Law: The Government to form a new government. Should more time be required, the President is authorized by law to grant an extension of up to 14 additional days.