Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana has offered to leave his position early if a majority of MKs request to swear in a new Speaker.

Addressing anti-Netanyahu party leaders Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett, Yousef Jabareen, Yair Golan, Mansour Abbas, and Avigdor Liberman, Ohana clarified that the customary time for electing a Knesset Speaker is when a new government is formed.

However, he added that if a letter signed by at least 61 Knesset members requesting an earlier vote is submitted, he will schedule the vote for an earlier date, no later than one week afterward.

Ohana also emphasized that he would respect the wishes of the majority of Knesset members, adding: "There will be no clinging to power at all costs. You can stop promoting conspiracy theories in the media."