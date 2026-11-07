Security around Deputy Minister Almog Cohen and his home was significantly increased Saturday following concrete threats against him and his family.

Among the threats were messages explicitly threatening to murder his wife and two young daughters.

Despite the severity of the threats, the deputy minister declined personal protection. Security efforts are therefore now focused on protecting his wife and daughters, alongside increased security around his home.

Cohen addressed the threats and his decision to decline personal protection, expressing confidence in the security agencies responsible for protecting his family.

"I trust the Israel Police and the Shin Bet to protect my family’s lives," the deputy minister said. "I declined personal protection and will continue carrying out my mission on behalf of Israel’s citizens without fear."