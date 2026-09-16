A Kansas man has been arrested after threatening to murder right-wing podcaster Ben Shapiro.

Korby Allen Strube, 29, was arrested in Florida, where Shapiro lives, after making multiple threats on social media, including an ominous countdown to Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which will be held next week.

In one threat, Strube allegedly wrote: "I'll kill you just the same. Go meet Jesus. 51 days left.

Strube had also made threats against the life of US President Donald Trump. A Secret Service agent as well as a Kansas sheriff arrived at Strube's house in early August to question him about the threats against the President and were unaware of the threats against Shapiro at the time.

Shapiro has told investigators that his head of security alerted him to the death threats, and said that when he saw them, they were “not veiled." According to investigators, the threats explicitly referenced Shapiro's Jewish identity and referenced "Tel Aviv" and "Semites." Shapiro stated that he believes his religion at least partially motivated the threats.

Strube faces 23 counts of making written or electronic threats to kill or cause bodily harm. A judge ordered that he be held without bail on Sunday.

In a recent interview with CBN, Shapiro stated that he and his family have had to live with constant security protection for the last 10 years.