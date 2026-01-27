The Civil Administration evacuated four Jews from the city of Jericho after receiving reports that they were moving through the city, which is under Palestinian Authority control.

Following the report, officers from the Jericho Coordination and Liaison Administration acted swiftly to secure the individuals, three of whom are foreign citizens, and arranged their transfer through coordination channels to Israeli security forces.

The four were safely taken to a police station in the Jordan Valley, where an investigation was launched to determine the circumstances of their entry into the city.

The incident comes amid a series of similar cases in recent weeks involving Jews entering Palestinian Authority areas. In late December, an Israeli woman entered Jericho after mistakenly taking a wrong route. Civil Administration officers provided her with immediate protection and transferred her to IDF forces. The case was later referred to the Israel Police for further handling.

Three days earlier, Civil Administration personnel rescued two Jews who had entered the city of Tulkarm. A preliminary inquiry found that the two had entered a local garage while under the influence of alcohol. That case was also referred to the Israel Police.

In another incident, a young Jewish woman was spotted walking with a small child in the Bethlehem area under the Etzion Brigade’s jurisdiction, placing both in danger. An inquiry determined that the woman had entered the city deliberately.