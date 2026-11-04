Just days after he demonstrated outside Gadi Eisenkot's home and hurled harsh remarks at him, including accusations of murdering his own son and treason, bereaved father Yossi Cohen met on Wednesday with the Yashar party chairman and asked for his forgiveness.

Cohen's wife also participated in the meeting, at the end of which the sides published a joint video statement in which Cohen apologized for his remarks and called for restraint from violence and respect for other opinions.

"A few days ago, I went near the home of MK Gadi Eisenkot and directed harsh and terrible remarks at him and his family," Cohen said in a statement. "I want to apologize first and foremost to Gal, may God avenge his blood, to Hanna, and to Gadi."

He then addressed the public, calling for a change in the tone of political discourse. "I want to call on everyone - Knesset members, aides, and voters - to refrain from violence and respect differing opinions."

Cohen reiterated his apology at the conclusion of his remarks. "I want to apologize once again to Gadi, Hanna, and Gal, may God avenge his blood," he said, concluding with a call for "unity among the people of Israel."

The remarks were made following a meeting held in the wake of the incidents outside the Eisenkot family home, which sparked controversy over the personal attacks against the bereaved family.

Cohen, a member of the "Din V'Tzedek" forum, is the father of Amit Cohen, who was murdered during the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival on October 7. According to published reports, Amit was murdered while protecting his girlfriend, Norel Mansouri, and her sister, Roya. Both women were also murdered in the attack.

The Eisenkot family also lost a son during the war. Gal Eisenkot, an infantry soldier serving in Battalion 699 of the 551st Reserve Brigade, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip on December 7, 2023, at the age of 25.