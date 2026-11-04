Dr. Moshe Dann is a historian, writer, and journalist who lives in Jerusalem

The people who lead the “opposition," because of their opposition to PM Netanyahu, have no other agenda. They are opportunists seeking power. They take advantage of the vulnerabilities of others in order to exploit them. Using words to manipulate and confuse, they promote illusions and offer promises, but offer nothing substantial, or meaningful.

Blaming PM Netanyahu for neglecting warnings about Hamas and for the tragedy of Oct 7 is ridiculous. As everyone knows, the IDF and the Shin Bet were responsible. It was verified.

Demanding that PM Netanyahu be replaced because he has served too long is stupid. Would anyone use that criterion for judging a doctor, teacher, lawyer, or professional? The question is whether he/she is competent, has demonstrated success, and whether the alternatives are better, or at least as good.

Screaming that “our democracy is in danger," and that PM Netanyahu leads “a government of lies," the opportunists prey upon our concerns about our security and our future; that undermines our social cohesion. They call for “unity," but only under their leadership. It’s all about removing PM Netanyahu - nothing else.

An example is Gadi Eisenkot’s recent invitation for people to join his coalition based on four Zionist principles to which nearly all Jewish Israelis adhere. But these principles are the same as those of the current government, and all previous governments. Why, then, don’t Eisenkot and others in his coalition offer to join the current government? Oh, it’s because of PM Netanyahu! That’s all.

Opposition to PM Netanyahu is more important to them than national unity. That defines what opportunism means - and what this election has exposed. Focused only on removing PM Netanyahu, they are prepared to sacrifice national unity on the altar of opposition.

Instead of focusing on what unites us and our purpose, the opposition is consumed by their aphrodisiac lust for power. That represents a threat to our national security and our future.

Efforts to create a national unity government composed of people who are opposed to PM Netanyahu’s leadership and the policies of his coalition threaten our survival and will lead to disaster.

Ironically, perhaps paradoxically, the current political stalemate confronts the meaning of Zionism, our national ethos, our raison d’être. What the opposition presents is not an alternative to ideology, or a path to resolving differences. It only empowers those who seek our destruction.

Understanding that is our challenge.