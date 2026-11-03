Leaders of the opposition parties agreed Tuesday to jointly recommend that President Isaac Herzog task Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government, following a coordination meeting in Herzliya.The meeting took place ahead of the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset and the start of consultations at the President's Residence.

In a joint statement, the party leaders said they were coordinating efforts to replace the current government and establish a national emergency government as quickly as possible. They agreed that the new government would be based on four principles outlined by Eisenkot and would rely on what they described as a clear parliamentary majority emerging from the election results.

"The party leaders are coordinating and will act immediately to replace the October 7 government with a national emergency government and translate the clear parliamentary majority in the Knesset into action," the statement said.

During the meeting, the participants discussed legislative and political measures they intend to advance during the new Knesset's opening days, with the goal of facilitating the formation of a government and preventing another election.

The opposition leaders also addressed Likud's allegations regarding the election results and the ongoing reviews by the Central Elections Committee, directing sharp criticism at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

They accused Likud and Netanyahu of conducting a "dangerous and unhinged delegitimization campaign" against the election results and the Central Elections Committee, pledging to defend the results and protect the democratic process.

The parties further agreed that their negotiating teams would immediately begin drafting policy guidelines and coalition agreements in preparation for the formation of the country's 38th government.

They also committed to maintaining close coordination in the coming days to accelerate the process of establishing a new government.

The agreement to jointly recommend Eisenkot comes one day before Herzog is scheduled to begin consultations with representatives of the newly elected Knesset factions. The unified opposition position strengthens Eisenkot's prospects of receiving the mandate to form the next government.