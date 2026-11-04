Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders won a second term in office on Tuesday, defeating Democratic state Senator Fred Love and Libertarian candidate Colt Shelby in the US midterm elections.

The Associated Press declared Sanders the winner on Tuesday evening, securing another four years in office for the Republican governor.

Sanders, who served as White House press secretary during US President Donald Trump's first administration, is the daughter of Mike Huckabee, the current US Ambassador to Israel and a former Arkansas governor.

She made history in 2022 when she became the first woman elected to lead Arkansas, taking office in January 2023.

Her reelection follows a first term marked by changes to the state's education system and several rounds of income tax reductions.

Among her administration's most prominent initiatives was the Arkansas LEARNS Act, which raised minimum teacher salaries and established a school choice program allowing state education funds to cover certain expenses, including private school tuition.

The program became a point of contention during the election campaign, with Democratic challenger Fred Love opposing its expansion and pledging to halt it if elected.

Sanders has also identified further tax reductions and improved access to affordable healthcare as priorities for her second term.

During her first term, Arkansas lawmakers approved several income tax cuts and eliminated the state's grocery tax. Sanders has expressed support for continuing to gradually phase out the state income tax.

Sanders will begin her second four-year term in January 2027, coinciding with the start of a new legislative session in Arkansas.