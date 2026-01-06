“Grandpa, look what we found!" exclaimed the grandchildren of US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee as they excitedly pulled five ancient coins from a recently discovered hiding cave near the community of Na’ale in Binyamin. The family participated in an archaeological tour initiated by Ruthie Lieberman, political consultant and founder of the Yes! Israel Project, together with Sarah Paley. The tour was guided by Dr. Dvir Raviv of Bar-Ilan University, who is leading an archaeological survey of the area.

In the first cave they entered, which was already known to the locals, fragments of a jar dating back to the 2nd century CE were discovered, providing evidence that the cave had served as a hiding place for refugees during the Bar Kokhba Revolt. In the second cave, previously unknown to the public, the grandchildren were equipped with a metal detector and discovered five ancient coins, possibly dating to the Bar Kokhba Revolt, the Great Revolt, or the Late Roman period. “It was remarkable to see such a senior figure so eager to connect to the land together with his family," said Dr. Raviv.

The coins Ruthie Liberman

From there, Huckabee, his wife, his daughter, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, her husband, and their children continued to Ancient Shiloh. They were accompanied by Eliana Passentin, Director of the Foreign Affairs Desk at the Binyamin Region. The ambassador, who has visited the site several times in the past as a guest of Yisrael Ganz, said: “I have a warm place in my heart for Ancient Shiloh. It’s amazing to come to a place that proves miracles can happen, 3,000 years ago and even today."

Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Region, said: “We were delighted to host Ambassador Huckabee and his family at Binyamin’s archaeological sites, the place where our heritage comes to life. The artifacts they discovered are the best testimony to our historical right to every part of the Land of Israel."

Ruthie Lieberman added: “This tour is part of a series designed to strengthen the connection between Israel’s supporters in the US and our homeland."

A true friend of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, Huckabee has made his visits to Binyamin a tradition. This marks the third time he has returned to Ancient Shiloh, this time with his grandchildren.