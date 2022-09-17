Sarah Huckabee Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Republican nominee for governor of Arkansas, revealed on Friday that she had undergone surgery to remove her thyroid after being diagnosed with cancer, The Hill reports.

Sanders said in a statement that her doctor ordered a biopsy on an “area of concern” earlier this month during a check-up, and the test revealed that she had thyroid cancer. She said the surgery was successful, and she is now cancer free.

“I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support,” she said, adding she looks forward to returning to the campaign trail soon.

“This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart,” she said. “As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state.”

John Sims, Sanders’ doctor, said in a statement that she is recovering from the surgery in which her thyroid gland and some surrounding lymph nodes in her neck were removed. He said the cancer was a Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma, which is the most common type of thyroid cancer, and has an “excellent” prognosis.

Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, was touted as a contender for the post of Arkansas Governor after it was announced she was leaving the Trump administration in June 2019.

Then-President Donald Trump tweeted at the time he hoped she would run for governor, adding "she would be fantastic."

