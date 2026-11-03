A new development in the investigation into suspected election interference: Shin Bet Director David Zini is seeking to question four senior politicians from the Arab parties under caution, including Ta'al chairman Ahmad Tibi, Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas, and Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh, according to a report by Avishai Grinzaig on i24NEWS.

According to the report, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has not yet approved the questioning of all those involved, having demanded evidence substantiating the suspicions against them.

The fourth politician whom the Shin Bet director is seeking to question is a senior Knesset member whose identity cannot be published at this stage due to legal restrictions. According to the report, there is broad agreement that substantial evidence has been collected against that MK, who is expected to be questioned under caution.

Alongside discussions over the identities of those to be questioned and the evidence required, an agreement has been reached to establish a joint investigative team comprising the Shin Bet and Israel Police to continue examining the suspicions.

However, according to the report, although two days have passed since the decision to establish the team was made, the Shin Bet has still not transferred the investigative materials needed by the police to begin their joint work.

As a result, the investigation by the joint team has not yet begun.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Israel Police, and the Attorney General did not respond to the report.