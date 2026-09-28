Shin Bet Director David Zini has approved the assignment of a security detail from the Dignitary Protection Unit to protect Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Kan News reported on Sunday evening.

The agency will decide on the exact framework for the security detail, and the Dignitary Protection Unit will begin providing security for Eisenkot.

Zini's decision comes several weeks after the Knesset Shin Bet Affairs Committee decided to authorize him to make a decision regarding the assignment of a security detail to the candidate.

In contrast, the Shin Bet chief has yet to make a final decision regarding Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party.

The question of Golan's security arrangements remains under internal discussion and assessment within the agency, amid reports of various threats directed against him in recent weeks.