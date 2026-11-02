Shin Bet Chief David Zini and Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara are locked in a fierce confrontation over the investigation into alleged meddling by foreign entities in the elections for the Knesset.

Channel 13 reported on Monday that the Attorney General is delaying the Shin Bet from interrogating Joint List parliamentary aides in connection with the affair.

According to the report, Baharav-Miara clarified that since the investigation concerns suspicions against a member of Knesset, the interrogation of their aides should also be considered part of the MK's investigation. Accordingly, in her opinion, the rules of immunity and the required procedures apply to their interrogation, and their summons require her approval.

The Attorney General demanded that the Shin Bet first substantiate the suspicions against the Knesset member, and only then would she consider authorizing his summons for questioning, along with his parliamentary aides.

According to Channel 13, Shin Bet Director Zini sharply criticized the conduct of the legal authorities, saying: "The legal advisers are trying to slow me down and bypass me. This is unacceptable to me."

Following the report, Likud criticized the Attorney General, accusing her of "selective enforcement on steroids."

The party stated: "In her campaign of persecution, Baharav-Miara readily authorized investigations of ministers, Knesset members, the Prime Minister's chief of staff, advisers to the Prime Minister, advisers to ministers, and others. Now, when it comes to a serious affair involving foreign interference in Israel's elections, she is doing everything in her power to obstruct efforts to uncover the truth."

The statement concluded: "We demand that the Attorney General allow the Shin Bet to complete its investigation and cease her attempts at a cover-up, as she did with the investigation into the Military Advocate General."