Shin Bet Director David Zini traveled to France on Tuesday and met with local security and intelligence officials amid the ongoing protests and riots in the country.

Kan News reported that the visit had been scheduled in advance, but that during the visit, the sides also discussed efforts to counter terrorism and radical Islam in light of developments in France.

During his working visit to Paris, Zini met with senior representatives of two of France's main intelligence agencies: the Direction Générale de la Sécurité Intérieure (General Directorate for Internal Security-DGSI), whose responsibilities are similar to those of Israel's Shin Bet, and the Direction générale de la sécurité extérieure (General Directorate for External Security-DGSE), also known as "Le Bureau," which is considered the French equivalent of the Mossad.

The meetings included professional discussions on security, including efforts to counter terrorism and radical Islam. The issues were discussed against the backdrop of the riots in France, though the meeting was scheduled before they had begun.

The Shin Bet chief's visit to France comes just days after a weekend marked by particularly violent clashes between protesters and French police. Last Saturday, more than 1,200 demonstrators were arrested, and 150 police officers were injured during protests across the country.

The wave of protests began over opposition to the high cost of living and conditions in schools, but in some locations, the demonstrations escalated into riots involving clashes with police, the torching of buildings and vehicles, and the looting of businesses.

The violent incidents occurred in numerous cities, including Paris, Marseille, and Lyon, where incidents of arson, looting, and confrontations with security forces were reported.

According to published figures, more than half a million people have participated in demonstrations in approximately 140 cities across France in recent weeks. The protesters voiced their opposition to the high cost of living and conditions in the education system, but in some cities, the protests escalated into widespread violence.

The meetings between Zini and his French security counterparts took place as French authorities continued to contend with the ongoing public disorder.

The Shin Bet is regarded as an agency with considerable experience in counterterrorism and intelligence gathering among civilian populations. Against this backdrop, French officials are interested in strengthening professional cooperation with Israel in these areas. However, no official information has been released regarding any agreements reached during the meetings or new joint initiatives.

The Shin Bet declined to confirm details of Zini's visit to France or provide information about the content of his meetings with his French counterparts.