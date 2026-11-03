An Uzi submachine gun, which the IDF discontinued use of over 30 years ago, was returned to the military as part of a weapons and military equipment collection drive which began on Sunday at dozens of drop-off points across the country.

In accordance with the conditions of the campaign, the individual who returned the weapon was not asked to provide identification or explanations, and his details do not appear in the military's systems.

The drive, led by the IDF's Technology and Logistics Wing, intends to allow civilians and reservists to return weapons, ammunition, and military equipment that were taken from the military over the years. The drive has a strict no-questions-asked policy; those who return items do not need to provide identification and will not be prosecuted for illegally taking, possessing, or carrying them.

On the first day alone, the military collected more than 10,000 weapons and pieces of military equipment. The returned items included approximately 20 firearms, 6,500 rounds of ammunition, 90 stun grenades, as well as fragmentation grenades and grenade launchers. They also returned about 120 weapon accessories, 80 pieces of combat gear, including bulletproof vests and helmets, and 400 items of clothing, equipment, and textiles.

The campaign will continue for two weeks, Sunday through Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., at dozens of drop-off points across the country.

The Uzi that was returned Photo: IDF Spokesman