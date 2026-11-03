Israel has conveyed a message to the Lebanese government in recent days through US mediation, demanding that the Lebanese army redeploy its forces and establish checkpoints in areas where Hezbollah operatives reside.

According to a report by Kan 11 News on Monday evening, the demand was made amid Israeli concerns that Hezbollah could open another front if hostilities with Iran resume, under heavy pressure from Tehran.

Israel also warned the government in Beirut that if Hezbollah joins the conflict, fighting in Lebanon will resume, despite the direct talks that have taken place between the two countries in recent months.

Alongside diplomatic efforts, the Israeli Air Force has intensified its strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon over the past three weeks, primarily targeting open areas that the Lebanese army has not yet reached.

According to the report, the Lebanese army's deployment in these areas has been delayed by shortages of personnel, a lack of motivation, and possibly limited operational capabilities.

While demanding that the Lebanese army take action on the ground, Israel is continuing to target Hezbollah infrastructure as part of its preparations for a possible resumption of hostilities with Iran.

Meanwhile, concerns about another war are growing in Lebanon. The Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported that fears of renewed fighting are already affecting residents of Beirut's Dahieh suburb.

Some families who fled the area have been reluctant to return to their homes, while others are maintaining alternative apartments in case they are forced to evacuate again.

Residents of southern Lebanon are also preparing for the possibility of escalation, with some choosing to relocate to northern parts of the country, farther from areas that could be targeted in future strikes.