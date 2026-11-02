The Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD) at the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), in cooperation with the IDF Ground Forces, has signed a long-term, 15-year agreement with Elbit Systems to establish a dedicated training facility for IDF Artillery Corps commanders and soldiers.

The facility will serve the Artillery Corps’ main new fire platforms: the next-generation SIGMA self-propelled howitzer and the PULS rocket launcher system.

The contract, valued at over $190 million (approximately NIS 600 million) and led by the DPD’s Land Procurement Unit, includes the development and supply of some of the world’s most advanced technological training infrastructure, as well as comprehensive instruction, maintenance, and logistical support services. The new training array will include physical infrastructure, advanced training classrooms, driving and mission simulators, and more.

The agreement marks a key milestone ahead of the platforms’ full entry into operational service. The shift to an advanced training concept will enable the Artillery Corps to fully leverage the operational capabilities of the new fire systems, while significantly shortening qualification and training times, raising the professional level of soldiers, and generating substantial savings in resources, budgets, and the maintenance of operational platforms.

IMOD Deputy Director General and Head of the DPD, Zeev Landau, said: "The agreement we signed is significant news for strengthening the power and readiness of the IDF, and directly reflects the Ministry’s strategy of enhancing operational readiness, strengthening Israeli industry and ensuring a long-term technological and logistical response for field forces. The combination of advanced training and simulation technologies with a full, long-term support envelope will help the IDF Artillery Corps realize the full firepower potential of the SIGMA howitzer and the new systems, while saving and optimally utilizing resources."

Boaz Cohen, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, added: "Elbit, as a partner to the needs of the defense establishment and the IDF, has developed for the Ground Forces one of the world’s most advanced training and instruction arrays. The Artillery School and the training array for Artillery Corps soldiers will enable the Artillery Corps to receive high-quality and efficient training, maintaining the fire array at the highest level of readiness."