טרקטור פגע במבנה, נערים נפלו מהגג TPS

Disturbing footage emerged on Monday from the evacuation of the "Ura Yisrael" hilltop outpost near Ariel, after security forces arrived at the site, located near the Palestinian Authority town of Salfit, earlier in the morning to demolish structures erected there.

According to the IDF, the operation was part of renewed enforcement action against illegal construction in an area declared a closed military zone.

During the demolition, a Civil Administration bulldozer was filmed striking a residential building while several teenagers were sitting on its roof. Following the impact, the teenagers were seen losing their grip and falling from the roof.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out in the area during the evacuation. According to an IDF statement, Israeli rioters set tires on fire and erected roadblocks on major roads to prevent security forces from reaching the outpost.

The blockades caused severe traffic congestion on roads throughout the area for several hours during the morning, until security forces removed the obstacles and reopened the roads to traffic.

The IDF claims that the hilltop outpost has recently served as a base for violent and illegal activities targeting Palestinians living in nearby villages.

"Security forces carried out renewed enforcement action against illegal structures built in violation of a closed military zone order in an area near the village of Salfit, from which violent and illegal activities have repeatedly originated," the IDF stated.

The military added that dozens of rioters engaged in physical and verbal violence against the forces during the operation, despite efforts by security personnel to avoid physical confrontations.

Security forces arrested 18 suspects on suspicion of assaulting security personnel and obstructing their operations.

Several vehicles were also seized. According to the IDF, one of them contained flammable materials, weapons used for assault, and pepper spray.

The detainees were transferred to the Israel Police's Judea and Samaria District for further questioning.

Security officials claim that the hilltop outpost served as a staging area for violent attacks against nearby Arab villages, with activists departing from the site equipped with items they used during the incidents.

According to the officials, the decision to evacuate the outpost was made both because of the illegal construction and because of the security threat they say had developed at the site.

The IDF emphasized that security forces completed the enforcement operation after clearing the roadblocks that had been placed in their path.