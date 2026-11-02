כנס ייחודי בנושא הטמעת ה-AI דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir declared on Monday that the IDF must become a global leader in artificial intelligence and robotics, announcing plans to expand the integration of advanced technologies into military operations.

Zamir made the remarks during a special conference on artificial intelligence held at the IDF's new Communications and Cyber Defense Campus in Beer Sheva. The forum was attended by members of the General Staff Forum and brigade commanders.

"Artificial intelligence is a revolution that is reshaping the 21st century," Zamir said.

"Technology is advancing rapidly and redefining the ways we think and operate across all fields. The nature of the battlefield is also changing rapidly."

"In recent years, the battlefield has been undergoing one of the fastest, most profound, and most dramatic transformations in military history."

During the conference, commanders were presented with ways to incorporate AI into the IDF's offensive and defensive systems, as well as technologies designed to improve information processing, intelligence analysis, operational workflows, and organizational efficiency.

"In order to address the challenges of war and achieve victory, the IDF has a responsibility and an obligation to be a global leader in innovation and transformation, including the adoption and integration of advanced artificial intelligence and robotics capabilities," Zamir stated.

He emphasized that technological advancement must be accompanied by changes in military leadership and operational thinking.

"Innovation is not just about technology. Adopting innovative ways of operating requires courageous, pioneering leadership and a culture of openness that embraces new ways of thinking and is capable of adapting to change."

"Commanders who fail to fully leverage technology to their advantage will not be able to accomplish their missions on the modern battlefield."

Addressing the IDF's preparations for potential conflicts on multiple fronts, Zamir described artificial intelligence as a central component of the military's operational readiness.

"The security reality requires us to prepare for simultaneous operations across multiple arenas. Artificial intelligence is a central component of our multi-arena preparedness, enhancing our intelligence, decision-making, and operational capabilities."

Zamir pointed to decisions to establish a new AI and Unmanned Systems Branch, an Artificial Intelligence Brigade, and a Spectrum Brigade within the C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate as part of efforts to strengthen the IDF's capabilities.

"As part of an innovative operational concept, the IDF will strengthen and develop its approach to integrated human-machine warfare. Manned units will operate in coordination with unmanned systems to achieve an operational advantage and superiority on the battlefield."

The Chief of Staff added that the integration of artificial intelligence across military activities is being advanced under the IDF's multi-year force buildup plan, known as "Hoshen."

Zamir also highlighted the significance of holding the conference in Beer Sheva, connecting the development of advanced military capabilities in the Negev to the vision of Israel's first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion.

"We are holding today's forum at the Communications and Cyber Defense Campus established in Beer Sheva. David Ben-Gurion said that the people of Israel would be tested in the Negev and that this endeavor would determine the fate of the State of Israel."

"Today, we are realizing that vision. The C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate, the Intelligence Directorate, the Logistics Directorate, and the IAF are here as part of the realization of this vision."

"The future of the IDF and the future of the Negev are intertwined."