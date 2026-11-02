Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday morning expressed support for Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, slamming the media and the political left.

In a statement published Monday morning, Netanyahu wrote, "For years, Aryeh Deri has stood firm in the face of the unrestrained attacks by the media and the left, who want to crush Shas."

"Now, in hypocrisy that cries out to Heaven, they are willing to offer the haredim heaven and earth so that they'll join them."

He added, "Aryeh Deri and Shas are important partners of mine and of the right-wing bloc in leading the country, and in the Cabinet, Aryeh Deri contributes greatly to Israel's security."

On Monday morning, Galei Zahal (Army Radio) reported that former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef is not ruling out joining a government headed by Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot.

The report prompted a series of emphatic denials from Rabbi Yosef's office, which stated: "The report on Galei Zahal this morning, according to which the Rishon Lezion (a former Sephardic chief rabbi - ed.) supports one candidate or another for forming a government, or at all, is completely false."

"This is not the first time that false briefings have been circulated in the rabbi's name. It is a complete lie. All negotiation matters are conducted exclusively by the party's political leadership, which submits its recommendations to the spiritual leadership."

Meanwhile, Shas' rabbis have not explicitly ruled out the possibility of joining a government under his leadership.