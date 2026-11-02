Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman revealed at a press conference on Monday that the Palestinian Authority was among the foreign entities that allegedly transferred funds to the Arab Joint List.

According to Liberman, the PA was deeply involved in the recent elections and exerted control over the Arab parties: the Joint List and the United Arab List (Ra'am).

"The Palestinian Authority was very involved and was the guiding force behind both Ra'am and the Joint List. They're stirring the pot. As for Qatari money - maybe Urich knows," Liberman claimed, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aide who was among those implicated in the Qatar Gate scandal.

He also explained his opposition to relying on Arab parties to form a government. "In the previous elections, fewer than 14 percent of Arab voters voted for Zionist parties. We don't want to encourage separatism. I received thousands of text messages from the left urging me to sit with the Arab parties. I answered them, 'Don't you have a memory? Have you forgotten?'"