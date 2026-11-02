Political commentator Amit Segal has pushed back against criticism leveled in recent days at residents of Sderot and Ofakim who voted for the Likud and Benjamin Netanyahu despite the October 7 massacre.

In an interview on Nadav Perry's podcast, produced by All In, Segal argued that the residents' choice did not reflect indifference to the tragedy, but rather a conscious political preference based on the alternatives available to them.

Segal questioned why people ask how residents of Sderot and Ofakim could vote for Netanyahu after the massacre, while no similar questions are directed at residents of Be'eri and Kfar Aza who support parties that, he claimed, might cooperate with "elements who think Hamas is a charity organization."

However, he clarified that his intention was not to make this comparison the focus of the discussion, but rather to explain the considerations behind the voters' decisions.

"There is a reason these people vote for Netanyahu. He offered them an alternative - perhaps not a perfect one, but one they considered better than what the other side was offering," he said.

Segal outlined three reasons he believes motivated these residents to vote for Netanyahu.

The first is their view that the October 7 massacre would have happened even if someone else had been prime minister. The second concerns their assessment of how the war was managed after the attack. According to Segal, they believe Netanyahu had a significant advantage over other potential leaders of the country in his handling of events from October 8 onward.

The third explanation, he said, has to do with the identity of the potential coalition partners. When faced with a choice between a government reliant on the haredi parties and one dependent on Arab parties, these voters preferred the former option, even if they are not particularly fond of the haredi parties.

Later in the interview, Segal turned to the election results and their implications for both political camps.

"I am walking around with a very broad smile because these results delivered a slap in the face to the 'full, full' right-wing government and severely punished it for its performance in recent years," he said.

Alongside his satisfaction that voters had dealt a blow to the outgoing government's strength, Segal said he was also pleased that the anti-Netanyahu bloc had failed to secure the ability to form a government based on cooperation with elements whose inclusion in a coalition he opposes.

He said he was glad that "the other side does not have the opportunity to embark on the hopeless and dangerous adventure of forming a government with terror supporters and people who refuse to say that Hamas is a terrorist organization."

Segal also criticized the possibility that parties which placed the conscription law at the center of their election campaigns might now turn to United Torah Judaism representatives to secure their support for forming a government.

"I am very amused by the calculations according to which, after declaring that the conscription law was the most important issue in the world, we will now go to [Yitzhak] Babchik and Yaakov Asher," he said.

In Segal's view, the election results have created an opportunity to establish a broad-based government bringing together political forces from different camps, rather than attempting to form a narrow coalition dependent on controversial partnerships.

"I think history and Israeli voters have given us an opportunity to form a broad unity government. It won't be perfect, but this is genuinely the solution that will produce a stable government for the long term," he said.

Watch the full interview: