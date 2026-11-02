Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday discussed options for forming the next government, declaring his wish to form a broad patriotic government including his political partners as well as other parties willing to join.

"The Israeli public does not want a government that depends on Ra'am and its partners, parties that support terror and deny the existence of a Jewish state," Netanyahu stated.

The Prime Minister stressed that, as far as he is concerned, the option of forming a broad government was on the table since the elections. "From the first day, our hand was out to form a broad patriotic government," he declared.

Netanyahu also remarked on the election results and claimed that they grant him a public mandate to lead the next government. "A clear majority of the Jewish public chose the Likud to be the largest party and me, as prime minister, to lead the next government."

He made clear that he is interested in including additional parties in the government beyond his existing partners, as long as they do not support terrorism.

"We aspire to form a broad party with our partners and with any party that wants to and does not support terrorism. I am open to discussing the matter," Netanyahu concluded.