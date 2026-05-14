The Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD) of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) has signed a contract with Cyclone, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems, for the development of an extended-range capability for the F-35 "Adir" fighter jet, manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

The deal, valued at over $34 million (over NIS 100 million), covers the development and integration of external fuel tanks based on an existing Cyclone design originally developed for the F-16.

The new capability is expected to extend the aircraft's operational range, reduce reliance on aerial refueling, and enhance operational flexibility across long-range missions.

This contract is part of the IMOD’s broader force buildup strategy, led by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, to strengthen Israel's readiness for an intense security decade ahead and maintain the country's aerial and strategic superiority in the region.