At a ceremony at the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense in Athens, Israel's and Greece's defense ministries signed a landmark defense export agreement today (Monday) for the supply of PULS (Precise & Universal Launching System) rocket artillery systems to the Hellenic Armed Forces, valued at approximately $750 million (approximately €650 million).

The ceremony was attended by Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, Director of SIBAT (International Defense Cooperation Directorate) at the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD); Maj. Gen. Ioannis Bouras, Director of the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments (GDDIA) of the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense; Yehuda Udi Vardi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems Land ; and senior officials from both nations.

The agreement reflects the growing defense cooperation between Israel and Greece. It is part of the Ministry’s ongoing strategy, led by Defense Minister Israel Katz and IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, to expand Israeli defense exports as a key tool for ensuring IDF force buildup and strengthening, advancing policy, and bolstering the defense industries and the economy.

The PULS is a versatile multipurpose weapons system designed to launch rockets over various ranges. The system will provide Greece with precise and operationally proven strike capabilities. Elbit Systems will serve as the prime contractor and will supply PULS launchers along with a comprehensive munitions package that includes training rockets, precision-guided rockets for various ranges, and loitering munitions. The contract will be implemented over four years, followed by an additional ten-year period of sustainment and support. In line with both the IMOD’s strategy and the Greek government's policy direction, the agreement will include industrial cooperation between the two countries and the production of system components by Greek defense industries.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said: “This agreement, concluded following my visit to Athens and discussions with my Greek counterpart on advancing a series of strategic initiatives between our nations - including the expansion of defense cooperation and defense deals - reflects the deepening of the strategic security partnership between Israel and Greece and the profound confidence in the capabilities of the Israeli defense establishment. Israel’s defense industries, including Elbit, stand at the forefront of global technology. Precisely during the current war, they have succeeded in significantly expanding production and output capacity, providing immediate solutions to the IDF’s operational needs, and simultaneously advancing strategic agreements with international partners. This is a testament to our advanced technological capabilities and the high demand for Israeli systems in the global market. I am confident that this agreement will further strengthen the strategic defense cooperation between Israel and Greece - a partnership that stands at its highest point today."

IMOD Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, said: “On behalf of the Israel Ministry of Defense, I wish to thank our strategic partners in the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense for placing their confidence in Israeli defense capabilities and our world-class defense industry. Signing a landmark defense agreement in the midst of an unprecedented war against Iran demonstrates, more than anything else, the technological prowess of Israel and our ability to assist close allies even while engaged in combat. Israel's defense exports support the Ministry's strategy - through them, we expand Israeli munitions independence further and can invest greater resources in developing the next breakthroughs."

SIBAT Director, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, said: “Our partnership with Greece has evolved into a true strategic alliance, reflecting shared commitment to regional stability and innovation. This agreement demonstrates our capability to deliver advanced, life-saving systems powered by cutting-edge technology. This achievement is made even more significant through the contribution of local industries from both our nations. We remain committed to deepening this partnership for the benefit of both our nations and future generations."

President and CEO of Elbit Systems, Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis,said: “Elbit Systems has a longstanding and successful cooperation with the Hellenic Ministry of National Defense, and this project further strengthens that relationship. Greece joins additional NATO countries that have selected the PULS system, underscoring its growing reputation as a highly effective and versatile solution for modern artillery requirements in Europe and beyond, and we are honored by the continued confidence shown in our advanced systems."