A Knesset member from the Joint List received hundreds of thousands of shekels in cash in a case that has raised suspicions of bribery and money laundering, i24NEWS reported on Sunday.

However, at this stage, there is no evidence that the money was used to buy votes in the elections to the 26th Knesset, nor is there any evidence that the funds originated in Qatar.

According to the report, there are disagreements even within the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) regarding the seriousness of the incident. The head of the Shin Bet and other senior officials in the organization differ over the significance of the findings and the degree of severity that should be attributed to them.

The official election results are expected to be published during the coming week, while the investigation will continue. According to the report, the investigation is expected to take considerable time, and the findings known at this stage are not expected to affect the publication of the election results.

The report comes against the backdrop of two separate investigations involving suspicions of improper influence on the recent elections.

The first case concerns suspicions of election bribery within the Bedouin community in the Negev, involving activists affiliated with the Ra'am Party. The allegations include claims that fuel cards and other benefits were distributed, allegedly in an effort to influence how citizens voted.

The second case concerns suspected foreign interference in the election campaign, which is being investigated by the Shin Bet.

Last Thursday, Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg contacted Shin Bet Director David Zini following intelligence indicating suspected foreign funding intended to improperly influence the elections, and asked him to investigate the allegations.

Initially, reports focused on suspicions that money had been transferred from Qatar to individuals working to increase voter turnout in the Arab community.

Subsequent reports indicated that the Shin Bet was also examining the possible involvement of additional countries and that the Mossad was assisting with aspects of the investigation concerning the activities of foreign states.

According to the reports, the Shin Bet received the initial intelligence before the elections, and a covert investigation was launched under the supervision of the Attorney General.

At a later stage, as the intelligence picture became clearer, the Prime Minister and the chairman of the Central Elections Committee were also briefed.

The Shin Bet emphasized that the information that prompted the investigation was gathered through the agency's independent efforts to identify foreign interference and did not originate from any political party or political figure.

The agency also clarified that the investigation is narrowly focused and should not be interpreted as casting suspicion on the Arab community as a whole.

Meanwhile, Qatar has denied the allegations that it was involved in Israel's elections.