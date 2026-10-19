Two election polls published Monday evening ahead of the Knesset elections indicate narrow gaps between the political blocs, alongside a significant increase in support for the Arab parties.

In the Channel 12 News poll, the right-wing bloc receives 51 seats, compared to 55 for the anti-Netanyahu bloc. Meanwhile, the Channel 13 News poll shows a gap of just one seat between the blocs.

According to the Channel 12 News poll conducted by the Midgam polling institute, the Yashar party leads with 24 seats, followed by Likud with 21 seats. The Beyachad party receives 14 seats, while the Joint List and the Democrats each win nine seats.

Yisrael Beytenu, Shas, and Otzma Yehudit each receive eight seats. The Religious Zionist Party-Zehut alliance wins seven seats, as does United Torah Judaism. Ra'am receives five seats.

One of the most notable findings in the poll is the combined strength of the Arab parties. The Joint List, with nine seats, and Ra'am, with five, together reach 14 seats.

In this poll, the Amcha Yisrael party and the Reservists-Economic list fail to cross the electoral threshold.

In the Channel 13 News poll, the Arab parties reach a record 15 seats. The Yashar party leads with 20 seats, Likud receives 18, and Beyachad wins 14.

The Democrats and the Joint List each receive nine seats, while Yisrael Beytenu wins eight.

United Torah Judaism, Shas, Otzma Yehudit, and the Religious Zionist Party-Zehut alliance each receive seven seats.

Ra'am strengthens to six seats in this poll.

The Amcha Yisrael party and the Reservists-Economic list both cross the electoral threshold, receiving four seats each.