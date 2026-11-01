The results of the elections to the 26th Knesset reveal a significant shift in voting patterns in Nof HaGalil: The Joint List has become the city's largest party, winning nearly one-third of the valid votes and overtaking Likud, which led in the previous elections.

According to Central Elections Committee data, the Joint List received 8,216 votes in Nof HaGalil, representing 31.65% of the valid ballots. Likud finished a distant second with 5,531 votes, or 21.31%.

In third place was Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Liberman, which received 3,564 votes, representing 13.73%. Ra'am finished only eighth, with 936 votes, or 3.61%, approximately 20 votes fewer than Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben Gvir.

By comparison, in the elections to the 25th Knesset, Likud was the largest party in Nof HaGalil, receiving 5,872 votes, or 27.88%. Although its share of the vote declined in the latest elections, the number of votes it received increased.

In those elections, Hadash-Ta'al and Balad ran separately. Hadash-Ta'al received 3,554 votes, representing 16.87%, while Balad received 1,408 votes, or 6.68%.

Together, the two lists received 4,962 votes, compared with the 8,216 votes won by the Joint List in the latest elections. This represents an increase of 3,254 votes.

Ra'am also gained votes, rising from 424 in the previous elections to 936 in the latest contest. Yisrael Beytenu increased its vote total from 3,179 to 3,564, although its share declined from 15.09% to 13.73%.

Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism maintained their strength in the city despite running separately this time. The two parties received a combined 1,620 votes, compared with 1,601 votes in the elections to the 25th Knesset, when they ran on a joint list. This represents a slight increase of just 19 votes.

Another change was recorded in voter turnout. In the elections to the 25th Knesset, Nof HaGalil had 40,467 eligible voters, with 21,366 valid ballots cast. Voter turnout stood at 52.80%.

In the latest elections, the number of eligible voters increased to 42,425, and 25,961 valid ballots were cast. The reported turnout rate was 61.19%, an increase of approximately 8.4 percentage points compared with the previous elections.

According to Central Bureau of Statistics data from the end of 2024, approximately 47% of Nof HaGalil's residents are Jewish and 39% are Arab, including approximately 23% Christians and 16% Muslims.