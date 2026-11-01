The all-terrain vehicle stolen from the family property of Yossi Tahar, a Shin Bet operative who fell in the battles of October 7, has been recovered, and police have arrested a suspect in connection with the theft.

The development marks significant progress in the investigation into the burglary of the family's yard in Moshav Bitzaron. But for Tahar's four children, the ordeal is far from over. The stolen vehicles and equipment are not merely valuable possessions; they are part of the children's way of maintaining their connection with their father.

"My child said to me, 'I miss Dad. I want to ride a motorcycle. It reminds me of him,'" recalled Liat Shor, Tahar's widow, following the burglary.

"Yossi loved extreme sports, off-road adventures, and motorcycles, and since he was killed, that has been the children's connection to their father. He promised the children that they would have motorcycles and that they would ride. This is how our family commemorates him."

The burglary took place overnight between Friday and Saturday, when thieves entered the family's yard and stole an ATV, a golf cart, a dirt bike, and additional riding equipment. Although the ATV has been recovered, the remaining property has yet to be located, and police are continuing their efforts to find it.

This is not the first time the family has experienced such a theft. Approximately a year ago, thieves broke into the yard and stole three motorcycles, an ATV, a golf cart, bicycles, and other equipment. Only two of the motorcycles were located and returned to the family.

Following that burglary, a security system was installed at the home, but even that failed to prevent the latest theft.

"I installed a security system throughout the house, and it's frightening, especially after October 7," Shor said. "They entered the yard and wandered around for 45 minutes."

According to Shor, thefts in the area have become a troubling phenomenon.

"There are thefts here in the moshav twice a week. It's a miracle that this ended with only property being stolen."

Alongside the sense of violation and fear, Shor also described another side of the story that emerged following the incident: Numerous Israelis contacted the family, offering to help search for the vehicles and even asking to donate money.

"I thank all the people of Israel. We've been through so much turmoil, but I see how people want to help, offering assistance with the searches and financial support," she said.

Behind the theft lies the story of a man for whom the outdoors was an inseparable part of life, long before he became one of the Shin Bet operatives who fell on October 7.

Yossi Tahar, a commander in the Shin Bet's operational unit, loved motorcycles, off-road riding, and extreme sports, and passed that passion on to his children. After his death, riding became a way for them to continue something they had shared with their father.

Tahar, whose photograph is still prohibited from publication, left behind a wife and four children.

On the morning of October 7, he was urgently called up from his home and reported to his unit. Under the original plan, he was supposed to manage the command post rather than go into the field. However, when he learned that a fellow operative had been seriously wounded, he decided to go out and help him.

His father, Eliyahu Tahar, previously recounted that Yossi managed to establish contact with the wounded operative, reached him in the field, administered medical treatment, and helped evacuate him by helicopter.

The wounded man's life was saved, but Yossi did not stop there.

When he realized that terrorists were making their way toward Kibbutz Mefalsim, he gathered several fighters and headed toward the kibbutz with them. Along the way, they encountered terrorists and eliminated them.

During the fighting, Tahar managed to take a radio from one of the terrorists and use it to relay important intelligence to Shin Bet headquarters.

According to his father, Tahar also used the terrorists' radio communications to identify a large force heading toward central Israel and arranged for an unmanned aerial vehicle to be dispatched to strike it.

Amid the fighting, Tahar made a declaration that reflected his determination to protect the residents of the kibbutz:

"Not a single resident of Mefalsim will die."

His father said that his son succeeded in keeping that promise.

"If there is any consolation for me, it is that Yossi succeeded. The wounded man is alive, no one in Mefalsim was killed, and he managed to get a drone into the air and kill the terrorists on their way to central Israel. That is my consolation," he said.

In a recording released approximately a year after his death, Tahar can be heard urging his fellow fighters to advance toward the terrorists rather than wait for reinforcements.

"Guys, waiting for more forces won't help us. We need to close in on them now!" he said during the battle.

Tahar fell that same day, after working to save lives and defend the residents of Mefalsim.

His death was also another chapter in a series of tragedies that had struck his family.

He was named after his uncle, Lieutenant Colonel Yossi Tahar, an operations officer in the Paratroopers Brigade who was killed during Operation Tziltzal in Lebanon.

In 2001, his brother, Sergeant Roi Tahar, was killed in an accident while serving in the Nahal Brigade.

Since October 7, Yossi's children have been trying to carry on with their lives while coping with the longing for their father.

Riding motorcycles, something he loved so much and had promised to share with them, became part of the family's way of remembering him.

That is why, when thieves once again entered their yard and stole the vehicles, the loss meant far more to them than stolen property.

Now, following the recovery of the ATV and the arrest of a suspect, the family is still waiting for the return of the remaining vehicles and equipment.

Behind each of those items are memories of moments spent with their father, and above all, a promise that the children are determined to continue fulfilling.

"He promised the children that they would have motorcycles and that they would ride," Shor said. "This is how our family commemorates him."