Two German citizens were arrested overnight Sunday near Damon Prison on Mount Carmel after they were suspected of photographing the entrance to the detention facility.

The incident began when prison guards noticed the two suspects standing outside the compound and apparently photographing its entrance. Damon Prison is used, among other purposes, to incarcerate terrorists.

An examination of their mobile phones revealed photographs of security facilities and security-related activities.

The two are currently being questioned in a joint investigation by the Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), which is examining the circumstances surrounding the photographs and the findings discovered on their devices.

They are expected to be brought before a judge for a hearing on a request to extend their detention.