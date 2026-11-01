A Swiss media complaints panel ruled Friday that commentary aired during an Israeli bobsled team's performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics was discriminatory toward the team's pilot, Adam Edelman.

The nine-member Independent Complaints Authority for Radio and Television (AIEP) upheld four complaints against French-language public broadcaster RTS by a narrow 5-4 vote, The Associated Press reported.

The controversy arose during the Milan Cortina Winter Games in February, when RTS commentator Stefan Renna questioned Edelman's eligibility to compete because of his political views and support for the IDF during the war against Hamas.

During Israel's two-man bobsled run, Renna described Edelman as a Zionist and accused him of posting social media messages supporting what the commentator characterized as "genocide" in Gaza. Renna also alleged that the athlete had ridiculed "Free Palestine" graffiti displayed during a World Cup competition.

Invoking International Olympic Committee (IOC) regulations concerning political expression, military affiliations and support for warfare, Renna questioned whether Edelman should have been permitted to participate.

“One can therefore question his presence in Cortina during these Games," the commentator said.

The Swiss panel determined that Edelman had been singled out for treatment markedly different from that of the other 25 bobsled teams, whose performances were covered strictly from a sporting perspective.

"(The) majority of members came to the conclusion that the commentary, probably prepared in advance, suggesting that the Israeli athlete should be excluded from the Olympic Games because of his political views had conveyed a stigmatizing and therefore discriminatory message against him," the ruling said.

The broadcast sparked international criticism during the Olympics, prompting RTS to remove the footage from its website. The network acknowledged that the commentary, "while factual, is inappropriate" for a live sporting event.

Edelman subsequently addressed the incident on social media following his Olympic appearance.

"I don't think it's possible to witness that and give any credence to the commentary," he wrote.

The Israeli athlete finished 26th in the two-man competition and later piloted Israel's four-man bobsled team.

The complaints authority, which operates under powers granted by the Swiss parliament, said its decisions could be appealed to a federal court.