Swiss citizens will go to the polls tomorrow (Sunday) to vote on a proposal that demands limiting the population size to no more than 10 million residents.

The proposal from the right-wing Swiss "People's Party" seeks to set a cap on Switzerland's population size, with the aim of reducing pressure on healthcare and housing systems, lowering prices, and preventing the entry of immigrants into the country.

If the bill passes, the Swiss government would be obliged to take measures to limit the population to 10 million by 2050, implementing strict restrictions on family reunification and on all residence and asylum permits if the number of local residents reaches 9.5 million before that date. If before 2050 the population exceeds the 10 million threshold, the local government would be required to withdraw from Switzerland's free movement agreement with the European Union.

Switzerland's population has grown particularly rapidly in the past decade. In 2002 the population stood at 7.3 million, while today 9.1 million live in the country. Twenty-seven percent of them were born in other countries. In recent years many Swiss residents have complained about pressure on the healthcare, housing, and education systems, on public transport, and about a continuous rise in prices due to increasing demand driven by steady population growth.

Under Swiss law, important decisions are made by direct vote in a referendum, with the initiators required to collect only 100,000 signatures to bring it to a vote. Recent polls show a particularly tight race for tomorrow, with 52 percent saying they intend to oppose the proposal, compared with 45 percent who said they would support it.