Swiss sports commentator Stefan Renna launched a fierce attack at the Israeli bobsleigh team and its captain, AJ (Adam) Edelman, during the RTS broadcast of Monday’s two-man competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

As Edelman and his teammate, Menachem Chen, began their run, Renna highlighted past statements by Edelman, describing him as a first-time Olympian who has referred to himself as a “Zionist to the core." Renna alleged that Edelman had posted messages on social media in support of what he termed “the genocide in Gaza," adding that the term “genocide" had been used by a UN commission of inquiry. He further quoted Edelman as having described Israel’s military intervention as “the morally most just war in history."

Renna also referenced an incident in which Edelman reportedly mocked a “free Palestine" slogan painted on a wall during a World Cup stage event. In addition, he cited a message in which Edelman asked followers to send strength to a member of the Israeli team who was engaged in an Israeli army operation in 2023.

During the broadcast, Renna questioned how Edelman was permitted to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics, noting that the International Olympic Committee has stated that athletes who have publicly supported war would not be allowed to participate. He drew a comparison to Russian athletes who have been suspended for expressing support for their country’s war against Ukraine.

Renna further questioned Edelman’s participation in light of the reported disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was barred from competing after wearing a helmet honoring compatriots killed in the war with Russia.

Edelman and Chen ultimately finished in last place in Monday’s two-man race.

Responding to the broadcast, Edelman issued a sharply worded statement rejecting Renna’s remarks and defending his team’s presence at the Games. He characterized the commentary as a "diatribe" and emphasized the circumstances under which the Israeli team had reached the Olympic stage.

“I am aware of the diatribe the commentator directed towards the Israeli Bobsled Team on the Swiss Olympics broadcast today.

“I can't help but notice the contrast: Shul Runnings is a team of 6 proud Israelis who've made it to the Olympic stage. No coach with us. No big program. Just a dream, grit, and unyielding pride in who we represent. Working together towards an incredible goal and crushing it. Because that's what Israelis do.

“I don't think it's possible to witness that and give any credence to the commentary.

“We look forward to our final 2-man run and then crushing the 4-man event, our specialty."

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also weighed in, writing, “Beyond disgusting that the Jew-hating Swiss ‘sportscaster’ spewed bigotry & bile at Israel Olympic Bobsled team & its captain AJ Edelman as they competed."

The Israeli team, competing under the name “Shul Runnings," marked a historic appearance for the country in Olympic bobsleigh. Edelman previously represented Israel in skeleton and has been central to efforts to establish sliding sports infrastructure for Israeli athletes. Despite limited resources and operating without the backing of a large national program, the team qualified for the 2026 Games and is scheduled to compete in additional events later in the week.