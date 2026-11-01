A wave of protests over the rising cost of living, the state of the education system, and the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

While most demonstrations remained peaceful, violent clashes broke out between protesters and police in Paris, Marseille, and several other cities. Masked demonstrators hurled stones, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at security forces, who responded with tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons. Authorities reported that more than 560 people had been arrested nationwide.

Approximately 70,000 police officers and gendarmes were deployed across the country amid fears of widespread unrest. According to figures released by the French Interior Ministry, 1,193 members of the security forces had been injured since the current wave of protests began on October 17, as of Thursday.

In Paris, nighttime movement restrictions were imposed in several central areas amid concerns that the violence could continue.