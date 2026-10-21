Netanyahu tells i24NEWS: Israel has intel Iran will attempt to influence Israeli elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tuesday that Iran may attempt to interfere in Israel's upcoming election through its proxy organizations, citing intelligence received by the Mossad.

In an interview with i24NEWS ahead of the October 27 election, Netanyahu addressed the Iranian threat, the political situation in Israel, and the violent unrest in France.

According to the Prime Minister, information obtained by the Mossad indicates that Tehran is likely to employ one of its proxy groups in an effort to disrupt the Israeli electoral process.

Netanyahu also accused Iran of using affiliated organizations to target Israel and spread hostile messages about the Jewish state online.

Turning to developments in France, Netanyahu expressed dismay at the widespread riots and sharply criticized French President Emmanuel Macron's handling of radical Islam.

He described the scenes in France as "heartbreaking" and accused French authorities of failing to confront the threat.

"They didn't prepare, and they simply gave up. They surrendered to the invasion of radical Islam."

Netanyahu recalled a telephone conversation with Macron following the October 7 Hamas massacre, during which the French President informed him that France was pursuing a diplomatic solution.

The Prime Minister said he rejected that approach and warned Macron that Hamas posed a threat extending far beyond Israel.

"'Emmanuel, that's not going to happen. What you have here is ISIS. Hamas is ISIS, and in some ways, even worse. And if we don't eliminate them here, you'll have them in Paris.' And that's exactly what's happening."

Addressing the confrontation with Iran, Netanyahu reiterated his position that removing the Iranian regime from power is the only way to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"That's the directive I gave to the Mossad and the IDF," he said.

Netanyahu argued that regime change in Tehran would also have far-reaching consequences for Iranian-backed terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah and Hamas.

He predicted that both organizations would collapse following the fall of the Iranian government, "because neither of them will survive once this regime falls."

The Prime Minister was also asked about reports that US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had visited Israel on Monday. Netanyahu declined to confirm or discuss the reported visit.

"I didn't say there was such a visit, and I don't discuss visits, I'm not saying that," he responded.

Netanyahu also addressed US President Donald Trump's public endorsement of his reelection campaign, defending the American President's decision to intervene in the Israeli political debate.

"At least he's saying it honestly! What did Obama, Clinton, Biden do?" Netanyahu asked, referring to previous Democratic presidents.

The Prime Minister then criticized his political rivals, questioning their ability to safeguard Israel's national security.

He singled out former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot over his approach to the Iranian nuclear threat.

"Gadi Eisenkot, who says we need to learn to live with a nuclear Iran?" Netanyahu asked.

Netanyahu concluded by arguing that an opposition-led government would depend on the support of Arab political parties to remain in power, a situation he claimed would prevent it from effectively addressing Israel's major challenges.