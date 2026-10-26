Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday received the diplomatic credentials of the new Ambassadors to Israel of the Netherlands, Stella Ronner-Grubačić; France, Christophe Parisot; Austria, Arad Benkö; Rwanda, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Bayingana; and Ghana, Evelyn Korantemaa Ofosu-Amable, in formal ceremonies at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Upon receiving the diplomatic credentials of the new Ambassador of the Netherlands, President Herzog stated: "These are trying times in the relations between Israel and the Netherlands. We are worried about what we see and hear from public opinion and from the government in the Netherlands. There is an onslaught on Israel without understanding our role in defending Europe and the fact that Israel is a vibrant democracy."

President Herzog added: "I had the pleasure of meeting with His Majesty King Willem-Alexander a few years ago, and he has expressed throughout a clear moral voice against antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiments."

Ambassador Ronner-Grubačić conveyed the King’s personal greetings to President Herzog during their meeting after the ceremony.

Herzog with the Netherlands' new ambassador Hilel Ben-Or

In his meeting with France’s new Ambassador to Israel, Christophe Parisot, President Herzog highlighted the significant historical ties between Israel and France. The President affirmed the importance of overcoming the challenges in these relations, reinvigorating bilateral ties across a range of fields, and building a new path forward.

Herzog receives credentials of French ambassador Hilel Ben-Or

Upon welcoming Ambassador Arad Benkö of Austria, President Herzog expressed his appreciation for the warm friendship between Israel and Austria and their close cooperation in innovation, science, technology, trade, tourism, and security. The President also commended Austria’s ongoing commitment to the fight against antisemitism and Holocaust remembrance.

President Herzog and Rwanda's new ambassador Hilel Ben-Orp

Greeting Rwanda’s new Ambassador, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Bayingana, the President highlighted the warm friendship and growing cooperation between Israel and Rwanda in many fields, including innovation, agriculture, development, and education.

Herzog with Ghana's new ambassador Hilel Ben-Or

Upon receiving the diplomatic credentials of the new Ambassador of Ghana to Israel, Evelyn Korantemaa Ofosu-Amable, President Herzog highlighted the potential to deepen ties between Israel and Ghana, including in the fields of agriculture, technology, healthcare, and water management, as well as the importance of deepening Israel’s relations with countries across Africa.