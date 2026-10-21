Is Israel to blame again? French President Emmanuel Macron hinted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump were exploiting the riots in France for political purposes ahead of the upcoming elections.

During a speech in Qatar, Macron referred to "leaders who are in the midst of election campaigns, whether here in the region or across the Atlantic, who are innocently spreading narratives that certain circles are clearly trying to promote," apparently referring to Netanyahu and Trump.

Macron added, "They are using our country for their political campaigns. And we don't need that. We already have our own difficulties to deal with."

The French president also charged that "information manipulation has led to comments that are both unacceptable and foolish from many people, including foreign leaders."

When asked whether he was referring to Donald Trump, Macron replied, "Among others."

Macron also claimed that some of the images circulated in the international media were actually fake AI-generated videos "depicting scenes that never actually took place in France."

"There were people who claimed that France had experienced an invasion by masses of immigrants and Islamists, a claim that is completely false," he said.

Netanyahu himself said in an interview with i24NEWS that France was facing an invasion of radical Islam.

President Trump also blamed immigration to France for the violent riots.

"When I look at France or Italy and see all the turmoil and hatred, it has nothing to do with the schools. It has to do with people entering these countries while hating the country. Close the borders and get the situation under control before it's too late."