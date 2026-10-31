A Lebanese military court has charged 13 people in connection with a shipment of explosives belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the Associated Press reported.

The shipment was intercepted by security forces earlier this month.

According to the Associated Press, citing Lebanon's state-run National News Agency, the charges were filed on Friday after authorities discovered 780 kilograms (1,720 pounds) of explosives aboard a truck traveling on the main highway connecting Beirut with the Bekaa Valley.

Judicial officials said the shipment included approximately 250 kilograms of TNT and another 250 kilograms of C-4 plastic explosives.

Two suspects arrested when the truck was intercepted remain in custody, while 11 others have been charged in absentia. The identities of five defendants remain unknown, with authorities listing them only by their aliases.

The charges include offenses against Lebanon's internal security, unlawful possession of weapons and explosives, and participation in illegal organizations accused of undermining state authority. The charges were brought by Judge Claude Ghanem, the government commissioner to Lebanon's Military Court.

Hezbollah has acknowledged that the explosives belong to the organization, claiming they were intended for operations against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. The terrorist group has demanded that Lebanese authorities return the seized materials and release the two detained suspects.

The seizure has sparked controversy in Lebanon, with critics accusing Hezbollah of potentially planning attacks against its domestic political opponents. However, no evidence establishing such a plan has been publicly presented.

In March, Lebanese authorities declared Hezbollah's military activities illegal following renewed hostilities with Israel. Hezbollah has rejected the government's decision and continues to oppose efforts to disarm its military wing.