Israel's Ministry of Defense announced that its National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF) has imposed sanctions on Coral Oil, a Lebanese-owned energy company registered in the United Kingdom, for supplying approximately 130,000 liters of diesel and gasoline to a company owned by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The sanctions, signed by Defense Minister Israel Katz, follow findings that Coral Oil transferred the fuel to Al-Amana, a Hezbollah-owned fuel company designated as a terrorist organization by Israel's Defense Minister in 2020.

According to the Defense Ministry, the transaction exposes another link in Hezbollah's economic supply chain, demonstrating how commercial businesses can provide essential resources that support the terrorist organization's military and logistical operations.

The ministry emphasized that fuel supplies play a critical role in Hezbollah's activities, extending far beyond ordinary commercial use.

Hezbollah uses diesel and gasoline to transport weapons and military equipment, operate generators and other infrastructure, and maintain its underground facilities.

The IDF stated that by supplying fuel to a Hezbollah-owned company, Coral Oil made resources available that could help sustain the organization's operational capabilities and support terrorist activities against Israel, the ministry said.

Although Coral Oil is registered in the United Kingdom, Israeli authorities found that it is owned by A. Yamin Group S.A.L. (Holding), a Lebanese company, and conducts its business through its Lebanese branch.

According to corporate documents cited by the Defense Ministry, Coral Oil is part of a business network associated with the Yamin family.

Three brothers - Oscar, Antonio, and Edgar Yamin - have served as directors of Coral Oil since January 2017.

The documents identify Oscar Yamin as the group's chairman and CEO, Antonio Yamin as responsible for financial strategy, and Edgar Yamin as overseeing operations and supplier relations.

The ministry also detailed changes in the company's ownership structure.

Until November 2025, Coral Oil was directly owned by Fortuna, a company registered in the Isle of Man, while Lebanon's A. Yamin Group served as its ultimate parent company.

In November 2025, direct ownership was transferred to A. Yamin Group S.A.L. (Holding), a Lebanese entity.

According to the Defense Ministry, the corporate documents indicate that Coral Oil belongs to a broader network of companies operating in the fuel and international trade sectors, with business ties worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Yamin family occupies a central position in that network, the ministry said.

Targeting Hezbollah's Economic Supply Chains

The Defense Ministry described the sanctions as part of a broader campaign by the NBCTF and Israeli security agencies to disrupt Hezbollah's financial, commercial, and logistical infrastructure.

Rather than focusing exclusively on companies directly controlled by Hezbollah, Israeli authorities are also targeting commercial suppliers whose activities provide the organization with resources needed to sustain its operations.

In Coral Oil's case, the ministry noted that diesel and gasoline are legitimate commercial products, but their transfer to a Hezbollah-owned company placed essential supplies at the disposal of a designated terrorist organization.

The ministry said the case also highlights the international corporate structures and commercial relationships that can connect businesses operating across multiple countries to Hezbollah's supply networks.

According to the Defense Ministry, the sanctions are intended to sever the connections between legitimate commercial activity and the logistical infrastructure that enables Hezbollah to maintain its terrorist operations against Israel.