Concerns are growing in Lebanon over the possibility of internal security unrest, particularly amid fears of renewed hostilities between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other.

Kan 11 News reported that political factions opposed to Hezbollah fear the terrorist organization could exploit rising regional tensions to undermine the Lebanese government, potentially through assassinations and security incidents that could destabilize the country.

According to the report, officials in Beirut are preparing for the possibility that Hezbollah could join another military confrontation if fighting resumes between Israel and the United States and Iran, similar to its involvement during Operation Roaring Lion.

A source from the anti-Hezbollah political camp said recent statements by senior Hezbollah officials have raised particular concern.

According to the source, public threats made by Hezbollah members against the Lebanese government in recent days, along with warnings of potential action against it, may indicate that the organization is preparing a significant move on Lebanon's domestic front.

Tensions have been further heightened by the seizure of a truck carrying explosives belonging to Hezbollah.

According to the report, the incident has further strained the already tense relationship between the terrorist organization and Lebanon's leadership in Beirut, increasing fears of a serious internal security crisis.